A 22-year-old Ontario man was arrested because he was allegedly responsible for causing a person to die from fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Javier Carlos “Juvy” Cruz was arrested April 21 after being indicted on drug distribution and weapons charges.
The five-count indictment alleges that Cruz sold fentanyl to an Ontario man on Nov. 11, 2022. The 26-year-old victim died the next day, and a toxicologist determined that fentanyl toxicity was the cause of death.
During the subsequent investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ontario Police Department, Cruz was the subject of a search on Dec. 27, which led to the alleged discovery of fentanyl on his person and nearly 1,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
Investigators also seized three semiautomatic handguns from Cruz’s residence.
The indictment charges Cruz with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.
Cruz is currently detained pending his June 13 trial date.
