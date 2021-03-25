A parolee was arrested after he allegedly rammed a police car in Rancho Cucamonga, and a gun and drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 23, deputies from the Special Enforcement Division and the Rancho Cucamonga Station attempted to contact a parolee at large, identified as Steven Shelton. The 40-year-old suspect was sitting in his vehicle which was parked in the driveway of his home in the 7400 block of Archibald Avenue.
When deputies approached him, Shelton allegedly used his car to ram a police vehicle. Deputies ordered Shelton out of the vehicle and detained him.
When deputies searched the car, they allegedly located two grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm pistol affixed with a red dot site and a silencer.
Deputies served a search warrant at the house and contacted a second suspect, identified as Leo Ferrio, 32, of Rancho Cucamonga. During the search, deputies allegedly found an additional 30 grams of methamphetamine and heroin.
Shelton and Ferrio were arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center. Ferrio was charged with possession of narcotics for sale and released on his own recognizance, while Shelton remained in custody without bail on charges of narcotics for sale while armed, assault on a peace officer, and a parole violation.
