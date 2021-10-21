A parolee was arrested on a charge of human trafficking of a minor in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Oct. 12 at about 11 a.m., the Vice Team was conducting a proactive prostitution/loitering program in the downtown area of the city. During the program, officers located a juvenile female, later found to be a victim of human trafficking. Through further investigations, officers were able to successfully identify the suspect involved as Anthony Dwayne Hall.
The Vice Team conducted an operation to locate and apprehend Hall. On Oct. 19, Hall was found and arrested, and later he was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s West Valley Detention Center. Additionally, Hall was on parole for robbery, and he is currently being held with no bail.
