A parolee was arrested on a charge of false imprisonment of his elderly mother in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 26, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to a residence where the reporting party said her son, identified as 47-year-old David Munoz, had recently been released from prison and was acting erratically. The victim also reported Munoz allegedly armed himself with a knife, barricaded the doors and would not allow her to leave.
Deputies arrived on scene and made several attempts to establish communication with Munoz. Munoz initially refused but eventually communicated with deputies and agreed to let his mother leave the house. Munoz then refused to follow through, but after an hour of negotiating with him, he surrendered, and the victim was found safe. Munoz was taken into custody.
In compliance with the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. Because of this criteria, Munoz was booked in at West Valley Detention Center with $0 bail on the current charges, but was being held without bail for violating his parole.
