A parolee who was out on bail was arrested on charges of possessing a firearm and child endangerment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On April 6, Deputy Peraza from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 17900 block of Valley Boulevard in Bloomington.
During the course of her investigation, Peraza contacted a subject, later identified as 22-year-old Twonjae Kevin Lee, hiding in a baby's closet. A records check revealed Lee was out on bail from a previous arrest and on active parole.
Lee was placed in handcuffs and detained while Peraza continued her investigation. Peraza conducted a search and located ammunition, high capacity magazines and a loaded firearm where Lee was hiding.
Another suspect at the residence, Adriana Unique Hogue, 21, was arrested on a charge of child endangerment.
Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the infant. Lee and Hogue were transported and booked at the West Valley Detention Center without further incident.
