A parolee was arrested on gun and drug charges in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
On Sept. 13, Officer Martinez initiated a traffic stop at Mt. Vernon Avenue and Bluff Road, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post. The subject was found out to be a Los Angeles County gang member on parole.
During a parole search, Martinez located a fully loaded seven-shot revolver, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
The subject was booked into jail on charges of a violent felon with a firearm, possession for sales, parole hold, and possession of controlled substance with a firearm.
