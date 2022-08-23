A 57-year-old church pastor was found guilty of child sex crimes, and investigators believe there may be additional victims, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back on Feb. 5, 2018, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Central Station initiated an investigation after the suspect, Harold Dien, was suspected of sexually touching and harassing an underage female. Deputies found evidence that led to the arrest of Dien, who was a pastor in Loma Linda.
On Aug. 15 of this year, a trial was held at San Bernardino Superior Court, Central Judicial District. A jury found Dien guilty of all allegations and he was sentenced to 120 days in jail. Dien will be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for the next 10 years.
During the trial, another alleged victim came forward. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who has been victimized by Dien or anyone with information regarding this case to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Crimes Against Children Unit at (909) 890-4901. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
