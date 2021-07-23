A 67-year-old man who is a pastor of a church in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested for allegedly committing sex crimes against a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Back in April, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), was contacted by a 14-year-old girl who reported she was sexually abused continuously between the ages of 9 years old to 12 years old.
CAC conducted an extensive investigation and at the conclusion of the investigation, Puredi Hillary was identified as the suspect.
Hillary, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga, is the pastor of Shiloh Tabernacle Church.
He was arrested on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a minor and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center and is being held with a bail of $350,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Rachel Young at the Crimes Against Children Detail.
I feel sorry for this pastor's wife for what he has done that she's apparently a pastor at the church and a woman cannot be a pastor unless there was no man around in the churches and has womens pastors in this church
