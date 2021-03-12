A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Colton on March 10, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 7:33 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hunts Lane and Steel Road in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic collision. The man was located unresponsive in the roadway and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The San Bernardino Police Department along with the Colton P.D. conducted the collision investigation.
The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing; persons with information regarding the collision are encouraged to contact Officer Reynolds, ereynolds@coltonca.gov or at (909) 370-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.