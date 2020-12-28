A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident, and a suspect has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident took place on Dec. 27 at about 7:46 p.m. at the intersection of 2nd Street and G Street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and did not wait for police officers or emergency medical services to arrive.
The investigation revealed that Ronald Harris, 30, was driving a Saturn Aura at a high rate of speed, west on 2nd Street approaching G Street. At the same time, a 42-year-old man was crossing the intersection in a crosswalk. Harris allegedly did not slow or stop for the pedestrian and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Harris was later located by officers and is suspected to have been under the influence of marijuana and alcohol at the time of the collision. He was arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit and run causing injury or death.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
