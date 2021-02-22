A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Bloomington on Feb. 20, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 7:17 p.m., a 33-year-old Riverside man was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler on I-10 westbound, west of Cedar Avenue. The Jeep collided with an unidentified 43-year-old Lake Elsinore man who was walking in the westbound lanes of the freeway.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in the lanes.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer K. DeMartino at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
