A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Interstate 215 Freeway on May 20, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 5:38 a.m., a 29-year-old San Bernardino man was sprinting across traffic lanes of I-215 northbound, south of Little League Drive, the CHP said.
A 59-year-old man from Eugene, Oregon was driving a 2016 White Freightliner and traveling in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at an unknown speed. As the driver continued northbound, the front of the Freightliner collided with the pedestrian.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. It is unknown why the pedestrian was running in the roadway.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer R. Rios at the San Bernardino CHP Area office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.