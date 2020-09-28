A pedestrian died after being struck by vehicles on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Ontario on Sept. 27, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:07 p.m., officers from the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area responded to calls of a pedestrian walking in traffic lanes on eastbound I-10 east of Haven Avenue.
The pedestrian was initially struck by a vehicle within the traffic lanes of eastbound I-10. He was subsequently struck by multiple vehicles across all lanes of the freeway. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga office at: (909) 980-3994.
