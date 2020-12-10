A pedestrian died after being hit when he jumped in front of an oncoming vehicle on the Route 210 Freeway in San Bernardino on Dec. 9, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 4:02 p.m., the unidentified male pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder of the freeway eastbound, east of Arden Avenue. At the same time, a 54-year-old Florida man was driving a 2021 International truck tractor semi-trailer.
As the semi-trailer continued eastbound, the front of the tractor collided with the pedestrian, who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel.
It is unknown why the pedestrian jumped in front of the vehicle, the CHP said. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Duran at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.