A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on a freeway in Rialto on May 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 5:06 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a 911 call regarding an incident on State Route 210 near Riverside Avenue.
Upon arrival, the pedestrian, an approximate 60-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at 5:20 a.m. by Rialto Fire Department paramedics. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
No other information was immediately available.
The CHP is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.