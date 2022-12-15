An 83-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Rancho Cucamonga on Dec. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, where the man was hit by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
The pedestrian sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department.
This collision is currently being investigated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
