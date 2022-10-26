A pedestrian died after being struck by a motorcycle in Colton on Oct. 24, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 6:53 p.m., dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a traffic collision at the intersection of West San Bernardino Avenue and North Eucalyptus Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from trauma.
The Colton Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene, but the victim was pronounced deceased.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling east on West San Bernardino before hitting the pedestrian, who was standing in the roadway.
Persons who have information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
