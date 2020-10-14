A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Rialto on Oct. 12, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 10:19 p.m., the man was hit in the 600 block of South Riverside Avenue and was pronounced deceased on scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Rialto Police Department's investigation concluded that the victim walked into the path of a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling southbound on Riverside. The driver of the Tacoma is still outstanding.
The actual suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gray, 2001-2004 Toyota Tacoma 4-door pickup truck with a color-matched camper shell. During the collision, the Tacoma sustained damage to the driver’s side headlight, grill and hood areas and is currently missing its driver’s side parking light assembly.
Persons who have information regarding this case are urged to call the Traffic Division at (909) 421-4981. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932008234.
