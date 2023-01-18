A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Bernardino on Jan. 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 10:10 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Baseline Street at North Lugo Street.
The pedestrian, Perren Neville Johnson, a 51-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at St. Bernardine Medical Center at 10:40 a.m.
The San Bernardino P.D. was investigating the collision.
