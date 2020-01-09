A 23-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Jan. 7 at about 5:58 p.m., a Honda Civic driven by a 28-year-old woman was northbound on Mount Vernon Avenue approaching the intersection with Belleview Street.
The pedestrian, identified as Octavio Giron, walked into the path of traffic from the east curb and was struck by the Civic, police said. Giron was killed as a result of the collision.
The driver of the Civic did not sustain any injuries. Neither speed nor alcohol/drugs appear to be a factor for the driver in this incident.
The collision is currently under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
