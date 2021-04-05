A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Bernardino on April 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 8:29 p.m., California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to Interstate 215 near Highland Avenue.
The pedestrian, an unidentified male, was confirmed deceased at 8:48 p.m. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.