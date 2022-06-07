A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in San Bernardino on June 5, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The incident took place at the intersection of G Street and 6th Street at 1:15 a.m.
The pedestrian, a 31-year-old resident of Palmdale, was pronounced deceased at 2:28 a.m. in the emergency department at Loma Linda University Medical Center. The name is withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the incident.
