A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Upland on June 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At about 9:53 p.m., officers from the Upland Police Department responded to the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Hospital Parkway.
The pedestrian, Raul J. Alvarez, a 60-year-old Chino resident, was pronounced deceased at San Antonio Regional Hospital at 10:28 p.m.
The Upland P.D. was investigating the incident.
