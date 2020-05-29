A pedestrian who was walking on a freeway was struck and killed by a vehicle in San Bernardino on May 28, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:35 p.m., an unidentified male pedestrian was walking in lanes of Interstate 215 northbound, north of University Parkway. At the same time, a 46-year-old Las Vegas man was driving a 1999 Red Freightliner and traveling on I-215 northbound, and the front of the Freightliner collided with the pedestrian.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in the roadway. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer C. Izydorek at the San Bernardino CHP Area office at (909) 383-4247.
