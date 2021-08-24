A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 8:18 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Milliken Avenue. When deputies arrived at the collision, the California Highway Patrol was on scene and Fire Department personnel were rendering aid to the victim. The victim, a 57-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center for care, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Based on preliminary investigation and interviews, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored, older model Nissan Sentra with a spoiler. The suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on Fourth Street when it struck the victim, who was crossing Fourth Street from south to north. The victim was not crossing the street in a crosswalk.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the driver. Persons who have information are urged to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at (909) 477-2800, Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 941-1488 or remain anonymous by calling WeTip at 800-78-Crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.