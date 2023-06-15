A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Rialto on June 12, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case two days later, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Riverside Avenue. Officers arrived on scene at about 11:18 p.m. and discovered the driver of the involved vehicle had fled. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and pronounced the unidentified pedestrian deceased.
The preliminary investigation indicated the suspect was driving northbound in the No. 1 lane of Riverside approaching Santa Ana Avenue. The pedestrian was walking in lanes of traffic on Riverside. After the suspect vehicle struck the pedestrian, it is believed the victim may have been struck by additional vehicles as well while lying in the roadway following the initial collision.
On June 14, a community member provided information anonymously through WeTip which led to the identification of the suspect, 50-year-old Roberto Mojo-Sanchez, a resident of Colton. The suspect was located and taken into custody in the City of Riverside.
The vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the crime was later recovered from his family member’s residence in the City of San Bernardino. The involved vehicle was undergoing repairs for the damage resulting from the collision, police said.
Mojo-Sanchez was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury or death, with a bail set for $500,000.
“The Rialto Police Department recognizes the importance of community support and continued partnership with WeTip. We want to thank the anonymous citizen who provided the information that led to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this investigation,” the Rialto P.D. said in a news release.
