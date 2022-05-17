A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Bloomington on May 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the intersection of Slover Avenue and Spruce Avenue.
The pedestrian, Julio Cesar Ortiz, a 40-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
