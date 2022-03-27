A man died in a traffic collision in Redlands, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
On March 25 at 7:37 p.m., Redlands Police Department officers responded to S. Mountain Avenue and Almond Avenue to investigate the incident.
A pedestrian, Kristofer Foehner, a 38-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was transported from the scene and pronounced deceased at Loma Linda University Hospital on March 26 at 3:14 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
