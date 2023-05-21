A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in Rialto on May 18, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At 8:40 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of North Riverside Avenue and located the pedestrian, Marvin Molina, a 35-year-old Rialto resident, suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rialto Fire Department personnel arrived minutes later and pronounced Molina deceased at 8:45 p.m.
Lyeshia Ennette Bailey, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was found to be the driver and sole occupant of the white Nissan Sentra that struck Molina. She sustained no injuries during the collision.
The Rialto P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team responded and conducted an investigation. Preliminary information indicates Molina was walking westbound in lanes of traffic on Riverside outside of a crosswalk. Bailey was southbound on Riverside when Molina walked into southbound lanes of traffic. Bailey subsequently collided with Molina.
Bailey remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932305448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.