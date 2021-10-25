A pedestrian died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on Oct. 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 2:17 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Cajon Boulevard and Majestic Avenue.
A pedestrian, 32-year-old Ruben Michael Sauceda of San Bernardino, was struck by a vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating the incident.
