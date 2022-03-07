A pedestrian died in a collision on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto on March 6, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 2:35 a.m., a man was driving a 2022 Ford Econoline eastbound on the freeway, east of Ayala Avenue. An unidentified male was standing on the right shoulder changing a tire on his vehicle, a 2006 Honda.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed the Ford to veer right and it collided into the pedestrian. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.
Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash at this time.
"As a reminder, please pull over to a safe location if you have a flat tire. If possible, try to exit the freeway if there is an exit near," the CHP said in a news release.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call Officer M. Eshleman at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
