A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the Interstate 15 Freeway near the border of Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana on July 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The incident happened at 11:58 p.m. on the freeway south of Baseline Avenue.
Louie Gomez, 58, a resident of Pomona, was parked in the exit lane of Baseline and was standing next to his vehicle when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling to the exit. Gomez was pronounced deceased on scene at 12:13 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
