A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 25 at about 9:52 p.m., deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian walking in the road on Etiwanda Avenue, near 4th Street.
While en route to the location, deputies learned the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was down in the roadway.
Upon arrival, deputies located the pedestrian, a 28-year-old man who had sustained a broken arm and internal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, deputies discovered the pedestrian ran into the road, into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to stop in time, the Sheriff's Department said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga P.D. at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME or leave information at www.wetip.com.
