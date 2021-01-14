A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in San Bernardino, and authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect in the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Jan. 13 at about 9:23 p.m., an officer was flagged down regarding a person lying in the roadway. The officer found the unresponsive 39-year-old man in the No. 2 eastbound lane of Lynwood Drive near Golden Avenue. Emergency medical services responded to the scene to provide medical aid; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Surveillance video of the collision revealed a truck traveling east on Lynwood at a high rate of speed, striking the pedestrian in the roadway. The driver of the truck did not stop to render aid, and instead fled the scene.
The involved vehicle is a white, early 2000s Nissan Frontier single cab pickup truck. The vehicle likely has damage to the front passenger side of the truck body resulting from the collision.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.