A pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision on the Interstate 15 Freeway on April 7, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:08 p.m., a 59-year-old man from Rancho Cucamonga was standing in front of a 2011 Lexus on the right shoulder of the northbound I-15, north of Beech Avenue. At that same time, a 61-year-old man from Apple Valley was driving a 2018 Freightliner in the No. 4 lane of the freeway at about 54 mph.
For an undetermined reason, the pedestrian moved from the right shoulder into the No. 4 lane and was immediately struck by the Freightliner. The unidentified pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of this collision is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP Rancho Cucamonga Area office at (909) 980-3994.
