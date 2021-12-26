A pedestrian was killed on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Ontario on Dec. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
At 12:33 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to the westbound I-10 west of Etiwanda Avenue.
A pedestrian, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased on scene at 12:59 a.m.
The CHP was investigating the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.
The county jail right there at Etiwanda and San Bernardino I Wondered this was an inmate who just got released
