A 67-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino on June 11, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:25 a.m., an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown driver was southbound on Waterman Avenue approaching the intersection with 7th Street.
The pedestrian was walking southbound in the number two lane of Waterman and was hit by the vehicle.
The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Speed does appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
