A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on the Route 210 Freeway in Highland on Feb. 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:23 a.m., the male pedestrian was walking westbound in a lane on the westbound 210, east of Highland Avenue.
Vincent Williams, a 28-year-old San Bernardino resident, was driving a 2016 White Lexus IS200T and traveling on the freeway at about 70 miles per hour approaching the pedestrian.
Due to the time of the collision and the pedestrian’s dark clothing, the Lexus collided with the pedestrian, the CHP said.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. His identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
Williams was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said.
This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Brassieur at the San Bernardino CHP Area Office at (909) 383-4247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.