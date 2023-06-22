A pedestrian who was reportedly seen running away from a traffic collision was struck and killed by a vehicle on a freeway on-ramp in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The incident occurred on the night of June 16, when a vehicle collided with a guard rail along Industrial Park Avenue, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Witnesses saw two people get out of the vehicle and run north toward the Interstate 10 Freeway.
A short time later, the California Highway Patrol responded to a pedestrian who was hit on the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Alabama Street at 9:35 p.m.
The pedestrian, who was pronounced deceased on scene at 9:53 p.m., was identified as Deven Rico, a 25-year-old San Bernardino resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The pedestrian was determined to be one of the people involved in the earlier collision, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 22.
The CHP was investigating the fatality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.