A person died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while running on the Interstate 15 Freeway just north of Fontana, according to the California Highway Patrol.
On March 29 at about 8:54 p.m, an unidentified male pedestrian was running westbound in lanes on I-15 southbound, south of Glen Helen Parkway.
A driver of an unknown vehicle was traveling on I-15 southbound, south of Glen Helen Parkway, at an unknown speed approaching the unidentified male. The driver collided with the pedestrian and failed to remain at the scene, the CHP said.
Subsequently, two additional vehicles struck the pedestrian, and the drivers of those vehicles remained at the location.
As a result of the collision, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Wheatley at the San Bernardino CHP Area office at (909) 383-4247.
