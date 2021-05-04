A person died as a result of a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
On May 2 at 11:24 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 1300 block of Roxbury Drive.
Tracie Rodney Hollis, 27, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported from the scene to Loma Linda University Medical Center and pronounced deceased in the operating room on May 3 at 3:02 a.m.
The San Bernardino P.D. is investigating the incident.
