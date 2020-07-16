One person died and two others sought medical treatment due to a three-vehicle collision in San Bernardino on July 16, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:53 a.m., a Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Silverado were traveling west on Baseline Street at Interstate 215. Both vehicles made a lawful left turn at the traffic signal, crossing the eastbound lanes to enter the southbound I-215 Freeway on-ramp.
At the same time, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Henry Duffy, a 29-year-old Adelanto resident, was traveling east on Baseline approaching the intersection.
Duffy drove through the red signal at the intersection at a high rate of speed, police said. The Malibu collided into the other two vehicles, causing major damage to all three vehicles. Duffy then fled the scene on foot, police said.
As a result of the collision, the unidentified driver of the Civic suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for medical attention; however, he succumbed to his injuries.
A passenger in the Malibu and the driver of the Silverado were both transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Later that day, Duffy surrendered to officers at the San Bernardino Police Station. He was arrested and booked on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.
Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in this collision.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.