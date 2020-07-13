A person driving an off-road vehicle died in a traffic collision in Colton on July 11, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred at 3:27 p.m. in the 2100 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officers responded to the location after receiving a 911 call and found the male victim, who was suffering from but force trauma in the roadway. The Colton Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene to render medical aid.
The driver was transported to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.
At this time, the identity of the driver was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.