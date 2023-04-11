A person was injured in a traffic collision in Upland on the night of April 10, according to the Upland Police Department.
A car driven by an intoxicated driver broadsided a car occupied by a motorist who was driving home, injuring the motorist, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The intoxicated driver was arrested on a charge of felony DUI.
“Please do not drink and drive,” the Facebook post said.
