A person died in a fiery collision in Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
A 1996 Lexus sedan and a 2016 Kia sedan collided in the intersection at Haven Avenue and Baseline Road at about 3:18 a.m.
Deputies assigned to the City of Rancho Cucamonga responded to the crash and found the Kia on fire. The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire, but the driver, who was still inside of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver's identification was not immediately confirmed.
The driver of the Lexus was a 35-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Magdaleno of the Major Accident Investigation Team at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.