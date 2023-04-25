A person was shot and wounded by a police officer in San Bernardino in the early morning hours of April 24, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 1:20 a.m., San Bernardino P.D. officers responded to a call for service about two male suspects on bicycles who were armed with guns in the area of Baseline Street and G Street. The reporting party said that they were possibly robbing a female and hit her with a gun.
Once officers arrived on the scene, a bystander told officers that the suspects fled southbound.
While checking the area of 9th Street and G Street, officers observed two subjects who matched the description of the suspects.
When the officers tried to contact the subjects, one of them fled on foot, police said.
Officers gave chase and while attempting to take the subject into custody, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.
After the shooting, medical aid was summoned. The subject was transported to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The case is still under investigation, and more information may be available at a later time, police said.
As standard protocol, the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene on the date of the incident and is conducting a parallel investigation, which is also ongoing.
