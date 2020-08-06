A person was shot to death in Colton on Aug. 5, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 8:33 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Alston Avenue.
Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call and located the deceased male victim, who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and detectives believe several people were present during the time of the shooting, but fled prior to police arrival.
Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Colton Police Department, Detective Jason Hanna at (909) 370-5142.
