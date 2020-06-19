A person was shot to death in Colton on June 18, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 11:38 p.m. in the 300 block of North Rexford Street, police said.
Officers responded to a 911 call and located a male victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending family notification.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Scientific Investigations Unit also responded to assist with processing the crime scene.
At this time the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective J. Ramirez at (909) 370-5021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.