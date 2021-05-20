A person was shot to death in Rancho Cucamonga in the early morning hours on Thursday, May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Just before 1 a.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Archibald Avenue and Baseline Road.
When deputies arrived, they located a male who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a vehicle. They also located another male who was standing near the hood of a white limousine, and he was detained. Another male who was traveling away from the area of the shooting on a bicycle was also detained but then later released. No suspects are presently in custody, the Sheriff's Department said.
When paramedics arrived on scene, they determined that the gunshot victim was deceased.
A homicide investigation is under way and the parking lot of the 76 gas station and surrounding businesses were closed for the investigation.
