A person was stabbed to death in San Bernardino on June 27, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The fatal stabbing took place in the 2400 block of North Sepulveda Avenue, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post. The Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls regarding the incident.
The homicide suspect fled the scene in a vehicle but was intercepted by COAST Officers. He was taken into custody without incident and the weapon believed to be used in the crime was recovered, police said.
The Facebook post did not reveal the names or ages of the stabbing victim or suspect.
